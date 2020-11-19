Grant Clark
Sophomore
Grant Clark, son of Pat and Nikki Clark, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Page High School and a member of the Golf Team.
Clark has qualified for Regionals two years in a row and has the lowest average on the team.
Clark said his father is the one who encouraged him to play, as he had been playing since he was young. “I always wanted to spend time with him and golf provided that,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “When I train I think about where I could be one day and how far I’ve come. The idea of reaching something great pushes me to do better every day.”
One of his top role models in life is his father. He said he admires him for his ability to balance his work, hobbies and relationships.
Clark describes himself as dedicated and motivated. When he’s not golfing, he enjoys spending his downtime watching sports, lifting and spending time with friends.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to continue his golf career in college and major in finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.