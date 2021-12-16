Braley Bushman
Junior
Braley Bushman, daughter of Rhamey Tubbs, Travis Tubbs and Braden Bushman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of guard for the team.
This season, she said her biggest highlight was scoring 21 points in a game against Creek Wood High School.
Bushman got her start in the sport, as many do, in elementary school on the playground. She remembers playing at recess with some of the boys in her grade, and later on decided to pursue the sport more seriously.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said that the love for the game moves her forward.
PHS Basketball Coach Ron Brock said of Bushman, “ Braley Bushman has an intense love for the game of basketball. She has a nonstop motor on the court. She is just now scratching the surface as to what she can be.”
After graduating from PHS, she plans to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level. She would like to pursue a degree in business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.