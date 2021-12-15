Gaby Boutros
Freshman
Gaby Boutros, daughter of Christina and Nabil Boutros, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Page High School and a member of the Girls Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
This season, she placed 8th in the state. She has a best time of 19:29 in the 5k and 11:31 in the two-mile.
Boutros credits her mother for her interest in the sport. Once she started running, Boutros said she wanted to try it out.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “To be able to see myself getting better throughout the season, and competition makes me push myself harder.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Christina. “She is always there for me and she works hard towards everything,” she said.
Boutros describes herself as happy, fun and hardworking.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to continue her running career in college.
