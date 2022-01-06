Alexis Kriplean
Senior
Alexis Kriplean, daughter of Brian and Paola Kriplean, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
This season, Kriplean said her top highlight was beating Franklin High School in Districts.
She started playing as a way to get involved in another club or sport at PHS.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My mom because she pushes me to do my best even when it’s hard.”
PHS Bowling Coach Brian Magochy said of Kriplean, “Alexis is an amazing teammate and always brings out the best in everyone. She is a fierce competitor and destroyed her share of pins during her career at Page High School.”
After graduating from PHS, she plans to attend Mississippi State University to study either marketing or entrepreneurship.
