Abby Thornton
Junior
Abby Thornton, daughter of Amanda and Ben Thornton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of center midfield for the team.
This season, Thornton scored the lone goal in the State Semifinal. She has been named MVP multiple times and was recently awarded the Leadership Award.
Thornton started playing soccer when she was only 4 years old. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “A desire to become a better athlete and person overall.”
PHS Girls Soccer Coach Nathan Clapp said of her:
Abby was phenomenal this year leading are team to the first ever state championship for soccer. She is respected by both the players and the coaches. She logged the most minutes by any player this year and continued to perform at the highest level at the State tournament. Her leadership is an example to all! She leads from front to back in that she will score the game winner and also be the captain cleaning up after practice and carrying the ball bag to serve her teammates. I am blessed to be a part of her career these few years.
Her top role model in life is her grandfather, Pop. “He constantly is giving to others no matter his situation,” she said. “He is unselfish.”
Thornton describes herself as adventurous. When she’s not competing on the field, she enjoys shopping, reading and eating sushi.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to continue her soccer career in college and study medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.