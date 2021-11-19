Jake McNamara
Senior
Jake McNamara, son of Gary and Nicole McNamara, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of quarterback.
This season, his favorite highlight “was when Will Cotton got in the game against Lincoln County and the whole crowd went crazy.”
McNamara started playing when he was only 5 years old after watching his older brothers play.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My goals and dreams. I have been overlooked my whole life and want to prove everyone wrong.”
PHS Football Coach Charles Rathbone said of him, “Jake embodies everything that we want our student athletes to be on and off the field with his leadership, work ethic and attitude.”
His biggest role models in life are his brothers. “They have pushed me to be man I am today,” he said.
He describes himself as a leader and a competitor. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, and going bowling.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to attend Colorado State University.
