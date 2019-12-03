After he was pulled as the grand marshal of Nashville's Christmas Parade in 2018, Leiper's Fork's has asked Kid Rock to be its grand marshal this year.
Nashville decided to remove Kid Rock after a controversy arose surrounding him calling The View's Joy Behar a "b**ch" in an interview on Fox & Friends. Former Nashville Mayor David Briley refused to join the parade if Kid Rock was the grand marshal.
Kid Rock appeared at Leiper's Fork's 2018 Christmas Parade alongside Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
This year's parade in Leiper's Fork is on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.
