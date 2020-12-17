They were singing through their masks and shivering in 40-degree weather, but kindergarteners from Franklin Elementary School were plenty loud and festive as they brought holiday cheer to the residents and staff of the NHC facility on Fairground Street Thursday afternoon.
Singing classics such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Let It Snow” and “Up on the Housetop” and holding uplifting signs, the students were staying true to the annual Christmas tradition of visiting the nursing home facility just a few yards from the school. This year, of course, safety protocols from the coronavirus pandemic meant the students couldn’t enter the building to spread their holiday cheer, so they instead sang outside the windows of the residents’ rooms.
Still, the smiles were just as hardy as they’ve been in all the previous years.
“It was really awesome to see the reactions,” FES Principal Anne Riley said. “This gave the students an act of service. They enjoyed sharing their voices, and I think it was important for them to see different people and to get out in the community.”
Franklin Elementary and the rest of Franklin Special School District schools wind down Friday for winter break and will return Jan. 6.
