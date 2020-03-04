Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by the tornadoes that impacted Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, monetary donations are now being accepted at all Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Kroger locations, with the money to be be forwarded directly to the American Red Cross.
The Kroger Foundation, a wing of Kroger dedicated to assisting in charitable causes, is also donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in the relief efforts, and the company is donating truckloads of food and other supplies to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and others community partners.
“We are thankful for this opportunity to work with the American Red Cross and others to lend a helping hand,” Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads said in the news release. “Kroger customers and associates have a history of giving during times of disasters. We have stores in these affected areas, so we know many Kroger customers and associates have been personally affected.”
To make a donation, Kroger customers can simply add any amount they wish to their total purchase at time of checkout and the amount of each tax-deductible donation will appear on the customer’s receipt as a donation. 100% of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross.
More information about the Kroger Foundation can be found here.
