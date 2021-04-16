A LaVergne man pleaded guilty to robbing an undercover police officer in 2020 in a Williamson County court on Friday.
Kendrell D. Ellison, who was 18 at the time of the September 2020 incident, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery as part of a plea deal, while a charge of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped as part of a plea deal, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Ellison appeared virtually via web camera in court before Judge Michael Binkley on Friday where he admitted to his role in the armed robbery of a plain-clothes FPD officer who was attempting to purchase a stolen gun on Sept. 21, 2020.
The prosecution read the facts of the case aloud in court, which had the case gone to trial, they would have presented it to a jury.
Those facts acknowledged by Ellison include that he was communicating with and attempted to sell a stolen Glock pistol to that undercover FPD officer on Snapchat.
Ellison, and two other teens, identified through a previous story as Daniel Tyrell Miller, of Franklin, Zachary Obrian Smith, of Nashville, both also 18, met with that undercover officer at a Franklin apartment complex to make the purchase of the gun.
Prosecutors said that Ellison got into the back of the undercover officer’s vehicle which was outfitted with video and audio surveillance devices, while they said that Miller got into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Prosecutors said that the teens showed the officer the gun he was set to purchase, but when the officer presented the cash to buy the gun, Ellison put a gun to the back of the officer’s head while Miller allegedly put another gun to the officers temple, robbing him of his money without injuring the officer.
As part of the sting operation, other FPD officers were surveying the transaction from an undisclosed location.
As previously reported, all three teens were arrested later that night without incident.
Miller and Smith both had scheduled court appearances on Friday, but only Ellison’s case was concluded, and therefore only Ellison is guilty at this time.
Miller and Smith are both innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and at this time all allegations against them are just that, pending their future court appearances.
Miller and Smith are both facing a charge of aggravated robbery, a charge of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia in this case, and both are facing other charges in unrelated criminal cases in Williamson County.
FPD Public Information Officer Charlie Warner acknowledged the unique nature of the investigation in an email on Friday.
“Though instances like this are infrequent, they’re a grave reminder of how dangerous criminals are. Our teams are trained to deal with the unthinkable, and we’re grateful that training kicked in and enabled this officer to navigate an extremely dangerous, rapidly evolving situation,” Warner said. “Because of his work, and the work of his partners, no one was hurt and dangerous people were taken off of the street.”
