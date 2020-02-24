The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Justin Newman, of Lebanon, after Newman allegedly crashed his vehicle into a fence on Goose Creek Bypass at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a news release, Newman fled from an officer on I-65 South before the crash, and responding officers found Newman to be impaired behind the wheel and also in possession of a handgun that was wedged between the driver's seat and center console.
Newman was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Felony Evading and Possession of a Firearm While Impaired.
Newman is free on a $3,500 bond and is due in the Williamson County Court on March 5.
