A Lebanon man has been awarded with a brand new home in College Grove after winning the Nashville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
The two-story, five-bedroom, three-bath home has an estimated value of $850,000 and will soon be awarded to Ricky Marcum, of Lebanon.
Participants purchased tickets for a drawing on the home, which according to a news release, is one of the largest fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, marking the 18th home to be given away in the Nashville area.
In addition to Mancum's win, Brentwood's Jane Brock won a $5,000 Visa gift card, and Franklin's Lisa Mooney won $10,000 in groceries and gas and Mt. Juliet's Peggy Mallory won an all-inclusive trip to see country musician Jason Aldean.
