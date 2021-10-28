A Lewisburg man was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on the charge of solicitation of a minor to commit statutory rape after police said that he had a sexual conversation with a 16-year-old girl at the CoolSprings Galleria.
Twenty four-year-old Julian Michael Miley was indicted on the felony charge in October, but according to court documents, the alleged incident took place on Christmas Eve in 2020.
An affidavit filed with the court says, that afternoon, Miley allegedly approached an unidentified 16-year-old girl at Hot Topic and began to talk with her.
Police said that at some point Miley asked the girl if she wanted to have sex with him.
That girl told Miley that she was 16, and "during a conversation Mr. Miley heard that the juvenile had a girlfriend and asked about doing a threesome."
That girl then got on her cell phone and ignored Miley who eventually left but was stopped in the mall's parking lot by a Franklin Police Department detective who mirandized and questioned Miley on the scene.
Police said that while talking with the detective before he stated, "I know what this is about and just take me to jail."
Police said that there may be more potential victims related to Miley during his time in the mall that day, but at the time of the filing of the affidavit, no other potential victims were known to police.
Miley, who when arrested had a Huntsville, Ala., address, was initially booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $5,000 and appeared in Williamson County General Sessions Court prior to being indicted by the grand jury which now means that his case is in the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court where he was arraigned on the charge on Wednesday.
