Downtown Franklin
Submitted

The city of Franklin held elections Tuesday night. 

9:08 p.m.

The final, unofficial results have been released by the Williamson County Election Commission. Combining early, absentee and Election Day voting numbers, a total of 7,421 ballots were cast in this year's election, coming out to an unofficial voter turnout rate of 12.39 percent.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission on Nov. 9. View below for the unofficial final results:

WARD 1

Beverly Burger: 631

WARD 2

Angela Hubbard: 333

Matt Brown: 878

Mike Vaughn: 290

Tina Pierret: 396

WARD 3

Jason Potts: 1,091

Michelle Sutton: 1,066

Samantha Degrasse: 62

WARD 4

Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 658

Patrick Baggett: 1,768

AT LARGE

Alan Simms: 2,044

Bhavani Kumar Muvvala: 584

Gabrielle Hanson: 2,736

John E. Haynes: 1,667

Annexation Referendum

For: 1

Against: 0

8:25 p.m.

Seven out of eight voting centers - plus partial results from the one remaining center, Church of the City - are counted. View below for the updated results:

WARD 1

Beverly Burger: 614

WARD 2

Angela Hubbard: 332

Matt Brown: 877

Mike Vaughn: 289

Tina Pierret: 395

WARD 3

Jason Potts: 1,036

Michelle Sutton: 1,030

Samantha Degrasse: 58

WARD 4

Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 633

Patrick Baggett: 1,719

AT LARGE

Alan Simms: 1,995

Bhavani Kumar Muvvala: 573

Gabrielle Hanson: 2,659

John E. Haynes: 1,616

Annexation Referendum

For: 1

Against: 0

8:08 p.m.

Vote totals have been updated, however, due to an error in the reporting, it is unknown how many voting centers are included in the latest count. View below for the updated results:

WARD 1

Beverly Burger: 386

WARD 2

Angela Hubbard: 317

Matt Brown: 844

Mike Vaughn: 279

Tina Pierret: 375

WARD 3

Jason Potts: 851

Michelle Sutton: 875

Samantha Degrasse: 51

WARD 4

Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 423

Patrick Baggett: 1,012

AT LARGE

Alan Simms: 1,654

Bhavani Kumar Muvvala: 468

Gabrielle Hanson: 1,805

John E. Haynes: 1,340

Annexation Referendum

For: 1

Against: 0

7:54 p.m.

With four of eight voting centers reporting, a total of 4,571 ballots have been counted, including early and absentee votes.

View below for the partial results:

WARD 1

Beverly Burger: 263

WARD 2

Angela Hubbard: 200

Matt Brown: 589

Mike Vaughn: 200

Tina Pierret: 222

WARD 3

Jason Potts: 783

Michelle Sutton: 701

Samantha Degrasse: 46

WARD 4

Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 417

Patrick Baggett: 1,002

AT LARGE

Alan Simms: 1,423

Bhavani Kumar Muvvala: 337

Gabrielle Hanson: 1,440

John E. Haynes: 1,146

Annexation Referendum

For: 1

Against: 0

7:20 p.m.

According to a Williamson County Election Commission official, more votes were cast on Election Day than during the entire early voting period, which itself saw an unprecedentedly high turnout.

7:10 p.m.

Polls have officially closed for the 2021 Franklin city election. Below are the early and absentee vote results. This story will be updated live as results come in. 

Early and absentee results:

WARD 1

Beverly Burger: 238

WARD 2

Angela Hubbard: 157

Matt Brown: 407

Mike Vaughn: 146

Tina Pierret: 125

WARD 3

Jason Potts: 567

Michelle Sutton: 415

Samantha Degrasse: 30

WARD 4

Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 357

Patrick Baggett: 849

AT LARGE

Alan Simms: 1,057

Bhavani Kumar Muvvala: 241

Gabrielle Hanson: 1,060

John E. Haynes: 910

Annexation Referendum

For: 1

Against: 0