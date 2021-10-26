The city of Franklin held elections Tuesday night.
9:08 p.m.
The final, unofficial results have been released by the Williamson County Election Commission. Combining early, absentee and Election Day voting numbers, a total of 7,421 ballots were cast in this year's election, coming out to an unofficial voter turnout rate of 12.39 percent.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission on Nov. 9. View below for the unofficial final results:
WARD 1
Beverly Burger: 631
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard: 333
Matt Brown: 878
Mike Vaughn: 290
Tina Pierret: 396
WARD 3
Jason Potts: 1,091
Michelle Sutton: 1,066
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 658
Patrick Baggett: 1,768
AT LARGE
Alan Simms: 2,044
Gabrielle Hanson: 2,736
John E. Haynes: 1,667
Annexation Referendum
For: 1
Against: 0
8:25 p.m.
Seven out of eight voting centers - plus partial results from the one remaining center, Church of the City - are counted. View below for the updated results:
WARD 1
Beverly Burger: 614
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard: 332
Matt Brown: 877
Mike Vaughn: 289
Tina Pierret: 395
WARD 3
Jason Potts: 1,036
Michelle Sutton: 1,030
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 633
Patrick Baggett: 1,719
AT LARGE
Alan Simms: 1,995
Gabrielle Hanson: 2,659
John E. Haynes: 1,616
Annexation Referendum
For: 1
Against: 0
8:08 p.m.
Vote totals have been updated, however, due to an error in the reporting, it is unknown how many voting centers are included in the latest count. View below for the updated results:
WARD 1
Beverly Burger: 386
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard: 317
Matt Brown: 844
Mike Vaughn: 279
Tina Pierret: 375
WARD 3
Jason Potts: 851
Michelle Sutton: 875
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 423
Patrick Baggett: 1,012
AT LARGE
Alan Simms: 1,654
Gabrielle Hanson: 1,805
John E. Haynes: 1,340
Annexation Referendum
For: 1
Against: 0
7:54 p.m.
With four of eight voting centers reporting, a total of 4,571 ballots have been counted, including early and absentee votes.
View below for the partial results:
WARD 1
Beverly Burger: 263
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard: 200
Matt Brown: 589
Mike Vaughn: 200
Tina Pierret: 222
WARD 3
Jason Potts: 783
Michelle Sutton: 701
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 417
Patrick Baggett: 1,002
AT LARGE
Alan Simms: 1,423
Gabrielle Hanson: 1,440
John E. Haynes: 1,146
Annexation Referendum
For: 1
Against: 0
7:20 p.m.
According to a Williamson County Election Commission official, more votes were cast on Election Day than during the entire early voting period, which itself saw an unprecedentedly high turnout.
7:10 p.m.
Polls have officially closed for the 2021 Franklin city election. Below are the early and absentee vote results. This story will be updated live as results come in.
Early and absentee results:
WARD 1
Beverly Burger: 238
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard: 157
Matt Brown: 407
Mike Vaughn: 146
Tina Pierret: 125
WARD 3
Jason Potts: 567
Michelle Sutton: 415
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 357
Patrick Baggett: 849
AT LARGE
Alan Simms: 1,057
Gabrielle Hanson: 1,060
John E. Haynes: 910
Annexation Referendum
For: 1
Against: 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.