A Livingston man was sentenced to prison after accepting a plea agreement in a 2019 case that saw him attempting to meet up with children online for sex.
Ryan James Fitzner, 31, was arrested in 2019 and indicted in 2020 following a 2019 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sting where TBI agents posed as young teen girls who were chatting online with Fitzner.
Fitzner engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with the undercover agents in both Rutherford County, where he was at the time a resident of Murfreesboro, and in Williamson County, where he was employed, including sending photos of himself and planning on meeting up with who he believed was a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl.
According to Williamson County Assistant District Attorney Mary Katharine Evins, prosecutors in both counties worked together to reach a joint plea agreement in the case.
Fitzner accepted a plea deal where he plead guilty to three counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, one count of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit sexual activity involving a minor, and one county of solicitation of a minor — aggravated sexual battery.
Eight other counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, as well as two counts of solicitation of a minor — aggravated statutory rape, and one count of solicitation of a minor — sexual activity involving a minor were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
In total, Fitzner was sentenced to an effective four-year prison sentence as well as four years of supervised probation.
He will also register as a sex offender and pay fines in all of the charges.
In Rutherford County, Fitzner pleaded guilty to two exploitation of a minor by electronic means for which he was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation which runs concurrently with his charges in Williamson County.
Two counts of solicitation of a minor — aggravated statutory rape, one count of solicitation of a minor, rape of a child, two counts of solicitation of a minor — especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and four counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
