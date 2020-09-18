In November 2014, the sesquicentennial of the Battle of Franklin, renowned historian Ed Bearss came to Franklin to help the city commemorate the milestone anniversary of one of the Civil War’s bloodiest battles.
He spoke at a Lotz House historian dinner, led a bus tour the next day and “capped off the sesquicentennial by walking the two miles from Winstead Hill to the Carter House,” said Gregory Wade, a Franklin preservationist and founder of the Civil War Round Table. “I recall the then 92-year-old had more energy than most of those around him.”
It’s been a week of recollections from historians, preservationists and everyday Civil War “buffs” toward Bearss, who died Tuesday at the age of 97. A World War II veteran who was severely wounded during fighting in the South Pacific, Bearss is considered by many as the foremost authority on the history of Civil War battles and the battlefields where fighting occurred.
He led thousands of battlefield park tours, and for 14 years served as chief historian for the National Park Service. He was a central voice on the Ken Burns PBS show The Civil War from 30 years ago.
“For those of us who value the preservation and perpetuation of American history, few figures are more revered than Ed Bearss,” American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer said in a National Parks Traveler article published the day after Bearss’ death. “His knowledge, passion and energy were without equal, and he will be missed tremendously by so many.”
That includes the numerous historians and preservationists throughout Williamson County. His place on the national stage was enough to earn the admiration of many here, but his focus on Franklin as a champion in Civil War preservation was particularly endearing.
“He was very complimentary of the battlefield reclamation work taking place here in Franklin, and to see the public-private partnerships thriving and to see 150-plus acres being claimed,” said Rachael Finch, executive director of the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation.
“I would say he was a pillar in the Civil War historical community,” Finch added, “whether it be academic, a public historian, or an average, everyday Civil War buff consumer, he met people where they were with their understanding of the Civil War.”
Eric Jacobson, CEO for the Battle of Franklin Trust, posted a memory of Bearss to the Carnton Facebook page, recalling his encounter with the historian a few years ago.
“It is impossible to put into words what Ed meant to the Civil War community,” Jacobson wrote. “A few years ago, at a symposium in Florida, Ed walked over to me and asked a few questions about Franklin. He then told me he had first visited Franklin and the Carter House in 1954. He said he had been back more than a few times since. He said watching that ‘damn Pizza Hut come down’ was a proud moment.”
The demolition of the Pizza Hut on Columbia Avenue in 2005 was a pivotal turn in the efforts to reclaim battlefield land in the ultimate goal to establish the 20-acre Carter Hill Battlefield Park.
“I always thought he felt Franklin had really gotten the short end of the stick, and he was just happy to see the ground being reclaimed,” Jacobson said to the Home Page. “He did say to me he thought Franklin was in the best hands it’s ever been in, so that always meant a lot to me.”
Thomas Cartwright, executive director of the Lotz House who has given his share of battlefield tours through the years, had a close relationship with Bearss that stretched back to the late 1980s.
“I’m heartbroken over his passing,” said Cartwright, who was with Bearss on countless battlefield tours. “He was truly one of my heroes and a great, great friend. He was a mentor, a father figure to me. He taught me so many great lessons.”
Wade said he didn’t know Bearss as well as others in the area, but they did cross paths on several occasions.
“As a student of history, I was certainly positively influenced by him, so much that a history-related document he signed for me prominently hangs on my office wall,” Wade said. “His unforgettable ‘get it done’ version of patriotism will be missed, while America’s heritage community has lost an irreplaceable resource.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.