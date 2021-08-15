IMGP2161.jpg

Charles Lee (left) shakes the hand of Davis Ausbrooks (right).

 By Alexander Willis

On the final day of this year's Williamson County Fair on Saturday, five local veterans were honored for both their service to their country, as well as their community service and volunteer work within the Williamson County community.

One by one, Tennessee Sen. Jack Johnson invited the five veterans to a stage nestled on the east end of the fairgrounds. Those five veterans were as follows:

First Lieutenant David Ausbrooks, U.S. Army

  • Served in the Vietnam War
  • Organized the annual Franklin Classic race, former vice president of Williamson Medical Center, serves on and chairs the Williamson County Board of Zoning and Appeals

First Class Petty Officer Walter Joey Davis, U.S. Navy

  • Served 10 years in the Navy, learned to speak Russian and Turkish during his service
  • Holds board positions with Community Childcare Center and Williamson County Crime Stoppers, serves on the Williamson County Board of Zoning and Appeals, president of the Franklin Lions Club and Optimist Club, Williamson County trustee for 20 years

Sergeant Charles Lee, U.S. Army

  • Served in the Vietnam War
  • Serves as a mentor in the Williamson County Veterans Court, leaders of Veterans Ministry at Grace Chapel church, leader at Reboot Combat Recovery

Specialist Mike Plumley, U.S. Army Medical Corps

  • Served in the Vietnam War
  • Teachers CPR for American Red Cross, holds board positions on the Carter House and Battle of Franklin Trust

Colonel Wallace Stan Tyson, U.S. Army

  • Served in the Vietnam War and in the Korean Military Advisory Group
  • Williamson County commissioner, served as the Williamson County veterans service officer, has served as the Williamson County highway commissioner since 2002

