On the final day of this year's Williamson County Fair on Saturday, five local veterans were honored for both their service to their country, as well as their community service and volunteer work within the Williamson County community.
One by one, Tennessee Sen. Jack Johnson invited the five veterans to a stage nestled on the east end of the fairgrounds. Those five veterans were as follows:
First Lieutenant David Ausbrooks, U.S. Army
Served in the Vietnam War
Organized the annual Franklin Classic race, former vice president of Williamson Medical Center, serves on and chairs the Williamson County Board of Zoning and Appeals
First Class Petty Officer Walter Joey Davis, U.S. Navy
Served 10 years in the Navy, learned to speak Russian and Turkish during his service
Holds board positions with Community Childcare Center and Williamson County Crime Stoppers, serves on the Williamson County Board of Zoning and Appeals, president of the Franklin Lions Club and Optimist Club, Williamson County trustee for 20 years
Sergeant Charles Lee, U.S. Army
Served in the Vietnam War
Serves as a mentor in the Williamson County Veterans Court, leaders of Veterans Ministry at Grace Chapel church, leader at Reboot Combat Recovery
Specialist Mike Plumley, U.S. Army Medical Corps
Served in the Vietnam War
Teachers CPR for American Red Cross, holds board positions on the Carter House and Battle of Franklin Trust
Colonel Wallace Stan Tyson, U.S. Army
Served in the Vietnam War and in the Korean Military Advisory Group
Williamson County commissioner, served as the Williamson County veterans service officer, has served as the Williamson County highway commissioner since 2002
From right to left: David Ausbrooks, Walter Joey Davis, Charles Lee, Mike Plumley.
