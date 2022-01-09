Some 2½ years after it had closed its original location at the intersection of Carter’s Creek Pike and Southall Road, the Half Way Market will be reopening Monday at 1419 Main St. in Franklin.
Owners Paul and Kellye King made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday, with comments and likes flowing in immediately.
“It has been a long two-and-a-half years, with a lot of twist and turns, but we can't wait to serve you in our new, larger space — just down the road, ‘in town’,” the post reads. “We will have all the tried-and-true menu items you enjoyed for breakfast and lunch (with some new offerings on their way) and plenty of seating for you to ‘gather with friends’.”
The Kings had operated the small breakfast and lunch spot since 2007, serving a loyal following of customers a menu of ham and sausage biscuits, cheeseburgers, fried bologna sandwiches, catfish, frog legs, coleslaw and other delicacies. They were forced to close their restaurant in June 2019 after they couldn’t reach a lease agreement with the owners of the building.
Half Way Market will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
