Jeanne Hammontree knows all about the chicken and hospitality business.
Having served the Franklin community for the past 18 years as a Chick-fil-A franchise owner, she’ll bring her expertise to the city’s newest Chick-fil-A that opens Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Berry Farms. Hammontree will double as the franchise operator at the restaurant at 203 Lathram Lane, having also operated the Chick-fil-A on Columbia Pike in south Franklin that she helped to open a decade ago.
“I am looking forward to expanding my opportunity to care for and serve the Franklin community both inside and outside my restaurants,” Hammontree said in a press release. “I am committed to influencing young lives and developing my 220 team members at both restaurants as together we serve ‘craveable’ food and provide a remarkable experience to our guests in a fast, friendly environment.”
In 2002, Hammontree put down roots in the Franklin community when she was named operator of the Chick-fil-A at CoolSprings Galleria. Her husband, Richard, has served by her side from day one and they were joined by their two daughters when they became old enough. Today, that family support has grown to her son-in-law, who helps in the day-to-day restaurant operations.
Hammontree’s 4,995-square-foot restaurant in Berry Farms has been designed to enhance all aspects of a guest’s experience from the drive-thru to the counter to in-restaurant dining, according to the release.
Highlights include:
- a dual-lane drive-thru merging into a single pick-up point that can handle upwards of 200 cars an hour. The location also has environment-controlled canopies and an access door in the drive thru to better meet the needs of guests during the outside face-to-face ordering experience.
- heritage restaurant design that showcases a vintage-inspired interior with floor-to-ceiling windows and drop pendant lighting.
- 114-seat dining room with a two-story indoor playground and free Wi-Fi, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio.
- full-service menu with a variety of healthy and dietary options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday.
First 100 Campout event
The overnight, 12-hour grand opening First 100 Campout party includes engaging activities for participants who will enjoy eating a Chick-fil-A meal during the countdown to the opening. At that time, upwards of 100 adults will win a digital offer card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and a medium beverage).
Participants can gather at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 for registration that begins in the restaurant parking lot at 6 p.m.
The community event is open to guests surrounding the restaurant with a list of eligible zip codes and complete rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.
