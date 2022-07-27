Veteran Franklin educator Nancy Martin Beard died July 24 surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on May 14, 1937, in Shelbyville, Tennessee, to parents Clark and Irene Martin.
She is preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Beard, who passed in November 2005.
Beard taught math in the Franklin Special School District for 35 years and was an active member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ.
She was was "a devoted friend to countless in her community. Her eight grandchildren were her pride and joy," according to her obituary.
She is survived by her "cherished" children: Teresa Walker (Joe); Jimmy Beard (Rebecca); Beth Neuroth (Paul), and "adored" grandchildren: Aaron Beard, Claire Walker, Cameron Beard, Clay Walker, Nicholas Neuroth, Hunter Beard, Olivia Neuroth and Max Neuroth.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 29, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Williamson Memorial, with visitation at 10:00 a.m.
The obituary says to "feel free to wear blue, Nancy’s favorite color."
