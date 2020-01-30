Hard Bargain Association, a Franklin nonprofit that has been building homes for low- and moderate-income families and offering other services in the historic African American neighborhood, has hired a new executive director effective this week.
Derrick Solomon, a homeowner in the Hard Bargain neighborhood who has served as vice president on the association’s board of directors for several years, took over in his new position Wednesday.
He replaces Brant Bousquet, who was HBA’s first employee and had been executive director since May 2007. Bousquet has left his position there to begin a new job with Saddle Up! — Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest riding center offering equine-based programs exclusively for children with disabilities.
Solomon’s commute to his new job — Ty’s House, the nonprofit’s community center and office on Mt. Hope Street — is indeed a short one. He has been a resident of Hard Bargain for a number of years, and has family ties to the founders of HBA. His wife, Marquita Solomon, is the granddaughter of the Rev. R.L. “Denny” Denson, the co-founder of Hard Bargain Association along with the Rev. Scott Roley. Denson passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2008.
“It is a privilege and an honor to be selected as the new executive director of Hard Bargain Association,” Solomon said in a press release. “I have lived in the Hard Bargain neighborhood for the past 15 years. Rev. Denny Denson, my wife’s grandfather, always shared his famous quote, ‘If nobody stirs the pot, those at the bottom get burned.’
"My ultimate goal is for our community to come together in unity and to continue the family legacy of servant leadership.”
HBA has built 13 new homes and renovated countless others to transform the neighborhood into a diverse and vibrant community. It has earned awards from Southern Living magazine for “Best Community Revitalization” and several Preservation Awards from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. Its most recent project was the five-home Bungalow Court that was completed last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.