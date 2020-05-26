Having closed earlier this spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lotz House in Franklin will be reopening its doors Monday, June 1, and will adhere to Tennessee’s COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for the safety of the visitors.
Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright made the announcement in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve missed welcoming guests into the Lotz House and are eager to once again open our doors and share the compelling story of the Lotz family and the Battle of Franklin,” Cartwright said. “Our mission is to keep the story alive and share it with our local neighbors as well as those visiting Franklin.”
Cartwright said staff is following state protocols and will restrict the number of groups on a tour to 10 for each floor of the two-story home located on ground zero where the Battle of Franklin was held.
“The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount and our procedures will include asking visitors to maintain 6 feet apart, Cartwright added. “Our guides will wear masks and we strongly urge visitors to wear masks as well. Our staff will sanitize common surfaces between tours to ensure cleanliness.”
The Lotz House will offer the popular Walking Battlefield Tour led by Thomas Cartwright, and Seth Breon will resume the Lotz House Cellar Tour. Both tours require reservations by calling 615-790-7190.
Guided tours of the home are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $6 for children ages 7–13, and ages 6 and under are free. Cartwright’s Walking Battlefield Tour is $30 per person, and the Lotz House Cellar Tour is $25 per person.
Revised hours during this time are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sundays until further notice.
TripAdvisor has rated the Lotz House the No. 1 attraction in Franklin.
The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of historic downtown Franklin, at the “epicenter” of the Battle of Franklin.
