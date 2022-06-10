Mack Hatcher Parkway will see lane closures beginning Friday evening through noon on Saturday.
The roadwork was announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and will include milling and paving work.
According to a TDOT news release, the westbound lane of Mack Hatcher Parkway will be closed from Spencer Creek Road to Hillsboro Road, while the eastbound lane will be closed from State Route 96 to Hillsboro Road. There will also be alternating lane closures on Hillsboro Road in both directions at Mack Hatcher.
Detour signs will be in place, and motorists are encouraged State Route 96, US Highway 31 and Del Rio Pike as alternate routes. Right turns will be allowed at the intersection from all approaches.
Motorists are asked to plan ahead for travel delays and use caution while driving in work zones.
A full list of Middle Tennessee lane closures and road construction projects through June 15 can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.