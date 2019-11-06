The Factory at Franklin will be the site of the fifth annual Made South Holiday Market Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, offering shoppers a chance to select from a variety of gift ideas for the upcoming holidays.
Over 100 of the South’s finest makers and artisans will be present. Event attendees can shop and discover unique gifts for everyone on their list, and will enjoy food samples from local and regional chefs, cocktails and craft beer, and live music.
“Our Holiday Market is a great opportunity to gather up a few friends and turn your holiday shopping into a really entertaining experience,” said Chris Thomas, founder of Made South. “You’ll support small, regional businesses from all over the South, find interesting gifts for everyone on your list, and wrap up your shopping in a weekend.
A portion of proceeds will benefit the Holiday Food Box Program at GraceWorks, Williamson County's nonprofit community resource center.
"We’re so glad to serve our neighbors, especially at the holiday season," Thomas said. "We're asking attendees to consider adding a $5 donation to their ticket purchase, which will help feed more than 4,000 people in Williamson County."
Friday’s Holiday Market is a 21-and-over VIP Party experience. It will be held from 5-9 p.m., and includes early shopping access to over 100 of the South’s finest artisans; two drink tickets for Eli Mason cocktails or craft beer from Flat Hat; live music; and a VIP wristband for free admission to Saturday’s market. Special food tastings will be available from local and regional chefs and restaurants, including Alex Belew of Dallas & Jane in Murfreesboro; Shane Nasby of Honeyfire Barbeque Co. in Nashville; Nick Guidry of Pelican & Pig in Nashville; and Audra Guidry of Pelican & Pig in Nashville.
Saturday’s Holiday Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to all. Tickets include shopping with over 100 of the South’s finest artisans; complimentary cocktail from Eli Mason or handcrafted soda; food tastings from local and regional chefs; complimentaryMountain Valley Spring Water; and live music.
To purchase tickets and view a full list of event details, visit https://www.madesouth.com/holidaymarket.
Made South’s mission is to spread Southern hospitality by creating entertaining events that celebrate the best makers, food, drink, music and art in the South.
