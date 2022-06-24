A student at The Gardner School of Franklin will soon be going on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
5-year-old Louise was thrown a party on Thursday at the preschool that was attended by dozens of her friends and classmates, as well as members of her family, all donning Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.
“Make-A-Wish brought a lot of excitement to a time when there was not much joy to go around,” said Louise’s parents, Maggie and Pierce. “It was amazing to see such happiness in Louise during one of the most difficult times of her young life, and we are so thankful for Make-A-Wish. Louise wouldn't just tell everyone how excited she was, she would also invite everyone she met to come to Disney with her. She wanted to share her excitement and joy with everyone around her.”
Louise and her family will travel down to Orlando, Florida, in October to celebrate her wish.
"We love getting to come together and celebrate our wish-kids and celebrate this partnership that we've had for several years now," Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Director of Development Kasey Fiedler said. "Louise is one of the 250 kids that we currently have waiting for their wish, so we're super excited to be able to grant wishes for kids like Louise."
The celebration included cupcakes, juice boxes and a surprise visit from Elsa and Anna from Disney's Frozen.
"We have been able to pledge $32,000 to Make-A-Wish, so we are very honored and happy to do that," The Gardner School of Franklin Executive Director Karina Cadiz said. "We hope she really enjoys her trip to Disney and we are very excited to be a part of it."
In 2022 alone, The Gardner School says its 25 campuses have pledged $30,000 to local Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide.
“We’re proud to work with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee to fulfill the dreams of children who are battling critical illnesses,” said Tammy Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at The Gardner School. “Today’s celebration was about much more than a trip to Disney World. It was about gathering as a community to bring joy and hope to a family that has endured so much and to remind Louise, Maggie, and Pierce that they are not alone in this fight.
“Making dreams come true for young people and their families is what we strive to do every day at The Gardner School. That’s just one of the many reasons we partner with Make-A-Wish across the country."
