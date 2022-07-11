A Murfreesboro man appeared in a Williamson County courtroom on Monday one year after he was arrested for allegedly hiding cameras inside of children's restrooms at gymnastic facilities in Carthage and Franklin.
Thirty four-year-old Andrew Halford was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury last summer on charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful photography of a minor and five counts of attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor for allegedly hiding a GoPro camera in the restroom of Franklin's Premier Athletics from August 2020 to January 2021.
As previously reported, the Franklin Police Department initially announced their investigation into the hidden camera in January 2021 which they said contained videos of 60 females, mostly minor girls, with two of those unidentified girls having been partially undressed in the videos.
At that time, FPD would not name the suspect and would not confirm to the Home Page that Halford was connected to their investigation.
Halford had been named a suspect in a similar crime in Carthage, and was later charged by the Smith County Sheriff's Department with three counts of unlawful photographing of a minor and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly hiding a camera in the Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Athletics.
Halford appeared in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Monday where he was arraigned on the charges in the Franklin case, and remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.
Due to the nature of the alleged crimes and the victims being minors, limited information has been made public about the case, but according to the indictment, two of the victims would have been between the ages of 12 and 17 at the time of the offense.
"The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form," FPD said in a 2021 news release. "This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us. The department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope, and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom."
Halford was employed by Premier Athletics Franklin as a "Tumble Academy Supervisor and Team Coach" and was bald with a long beard prior when first arrested in 2021, but in an updated mugshot from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, he appears bald and clean-shaven.
No further information about the investigation or court case has been made public at this time.
