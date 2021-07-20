A Nashville man has been charged with reckless homicide in Franklin after police said that he pushed another man, who later died of his injuries, at a Franklin assisted living facility.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Criminal Court, on June 22, 63-year-old William Jones allegedly pushed 56-year-old Kevin Davies. Davies hit his head and died of his injuries two days later.
The affidavit alleges that prior to the fatal incident, Jones approached Davies and "started an argument." Police said that Davies then "softly hit Jones to get him away," which then led Jones to pushing Davies.
Both Jones and Davies were residents at Claiborne Hughes, an assisted living facility in Franklin, who, according to their website, provides long-term care and sub-acute care as well as rehab and hospice care.
According to the affidavit, the incident was captured on a security camera, and Jones allegedly admitted to pushing Davies.
Jones was charged on June 30 and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. His next court date has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.