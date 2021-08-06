A 24-year-old man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on a charge of statutory rape charge following a May 2021 incident involving sexual contact with a 17-year-old.
Timothy John Sigafoose, who did not have a residency listed in the court documents, was arrested on July 30 and booked in the Williamson County Jail on a 40,000 bond, following the June direct indictment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Monday.
According to the indictment, the incident appears to have take place in Franklin, but no other specific information about the incident or criminal case has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.