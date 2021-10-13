The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where a Williamson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 840 on Tuesday night.
According to a WCSO news release, the unidentified deputy was dispatched to reports of a "possible rolling domestic" on I-840 around 10:30 p.m., which was followed by a second call of a man walking along the interstate in the same area.
The patrol vehicle was traveling eastbound near mile marker 35 when "a man ran out into the highway in front of the patrol car and was struck," according to the release.
That unidentified man died of his injuries.
THP confirmed in an email that its Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the crash, but at this time THP will not release any further information, including the preliminary crash report.
According to WCSO, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, and no other information about the incident was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.