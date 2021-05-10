A Williamson County Grand Jury has indicted a Middle Tennessee man on a second degree murder charge following the March 2020 overdose death of a another 27-year-old Fairview man.
According to court documents, Stewart Hale Oldham, 28, was indicted last month for the March 2, 2020, death of Harry Greenwade IV. Prosecutors allege that Oldham provided Greenwade with fentanyl, which they said directly resulted in Greenwade’s death.
Oldham was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $350,000 bond, and is scheduled to return to court on May 17.
