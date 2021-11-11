A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a 16-year-old Franklin girl in 2020.
Timothy John Sigafoose, who did not have a residency listed in the court documents, accepted a plea deal on Monday where he plead guilty to the felony charge and was sentenced to two years of probation, as well as 30 days in the county jail for which he received a "time served" ruling. He has been jailed since his July 30 arrest.
According to prosecutors, the unidentified victim, who is now 18, also agreed with the terms of the deal, which also sees Sigafoose to take part in court-ordered counseling, pay a $200 fine and have no contact with the woman or her family.
Prosecutors gave some details of the case in court, outlining that Sigafoose was visiting a friend in Franklin where the 16-year-old girl was living with her relatives.
Prosecutors said that Sigafoose knew of the girl's age at the time when they had sex, which was discovered by the girl's family and eventually led to Sigafoose's indictment by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.