A Dickson man pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in a Williamson County courtroom on Monday following the 2018 overdose death of a Fairview woman.
John Carl Cochran was initially charged with second degree murder as well as the delivery of schedule II drugs, but count one was a amended as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Cochran also pleaded guilty to the drug charge.
According to Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, all of the manners of sentencing will be determined by a trial court on Jan 8. 2021, with the only condition that Cochran’s guilty plea is that he will be sentenced as a range 1 offender.
Judge James G. Martin III approved the open plea, and the prosecution presented the facts that they would have relied on had the case gone to trial, all of which Cochran agreed were true.
According to the prosecution, 31-year-old Donna Wolfe was found dead by family members inside her Fairview apartment on May 2, 2018.
An autopsy revealed that Wolfe died of an overdose of oxymorphone, a narcotic used to treat severe pain.
Wolfe’s cell phone data was examined by law enforcement which revealed Facebook messages between Wolfe and Cochran that showed that Cochran and Wolfe discussed her need for a painkiller as she was experiencing tooth and jaw pain.
Cochran admitted to police that he traveled to Wolfe’s apartment on the day of her death, and Wolfe thanked Cochran for the medication in their online correspondence.
Cochran will return to court in January.
