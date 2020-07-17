Leronte Barquez Burks was sentenced to more than a decade of probation after accepting a plea deal in a 2019 case that alleges that Burks stalked and ran a woman off the road.
Burks plead guilt to aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and unlawful possession of a weapon in the in a Williamson County Criminal Circuit Court on Friday.
Originally Burks was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, vandalism up to $1,000, two counts of resisting arrest, simple possession, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and tinted windows, in a addition to a violation of probation.
As part of the deal, Burks was sentenced as a range 2 multiple offender for the aggravated assault charge at 10 years in prison with release eligibility at 35%, a sentence that was suspended to 10 years of supervised probation.
For the aggravated stalking charge ,Burks was sentenced as a range 2 multiple offender to two years in prison with release eligibility at 35%, a sentence that was suspended to 2 years of supervised probation.
The unlawful possession of a weapon charge is an amended charge that saw Burks sentenced to two years in prison with release eligibility at 35%, a sentence that was also suspended to 2 years of supervised probation.
As part of the plea deal Burks is also barred from having any contact with the victim.
All of the counts will run concurrent with each other but consecutively to a probation violation as the crimes occurred while he was on probation for a similar crime, meaning that in total Burks effectively will face 15 years of supervised probation for the crimes, effective immediately as he was released from jail after the hearing.
During the plea hearing prosecutors laid out their case that they would have presented to a jury had the matter gone to trial.
They allege that on July 5, 2019, Burks saw an unidentified woman who had an existing protection order against Burks, following a 2018 aggravated assault conviction, and that Burks followed the woman in a vehicle before attempting to run her vehicle off the road in Franklin.
Officers were unable to find Burks, who on the same day is alleged to have driven by the victim's father's home. Prosecutors said that he fired several shots from a gun into the air at the home.
Law enforcement was also not able to find Burks when they responded to the shooting.
Prosecutors said that on July 7, 2019, Burks waited for the victim outside of her home before speeding past her when he saw her, and finally on July 10, 2019, prosecutors said that Burks drove by the victim, screamed obscenities at her and then spoke to her.
Burk was arrested later that day after he was stopped by officers who found a firearm in his possession, something that he is legally barred from possessing due to his previous felony conviction.
As part of the plea deal, Burks did not admit guilt, but instead agreed that if the case had gone to trial that the state would have had a reasonable amount of evidence to secure a conviction.
Burks' lawyer did object to one portion of the prosecution's allegations, saying that they did not agree with the claim that Burks actually fired shots outside of the victim's home, but did accept the plea deal, noting that the 2019 aggravated assault was the act of running the victim off the road and not the claim that Burks fired a gun outside of the home.
Judge Joseph Woodruff addressed Burks directly, who was attending the plea hearing remotely on a web cam from the Williamson County Jail due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve got to tell you, I think that is a tremendous result for you and Mr. Vanzin has done a heck of a job representing you in this case, and you ought to be very appreciative of the hard work that he has done. You also should appreciate the way the district attorney's office has handled this case," Woodruff said. "They were not looking to put you in the penitentiary, they were looking to try to do justice in this case in a way that was appropriate based upon the merits of this case, and treating you as an individual, and I hope you appreciate that fact."
"Now the way that you can show that you appreciate everything that everyone has done for you in this case is to make sure that you do not violate this probation because I suspect that if you violate your probation again, all of the great advocacy that Mr. Vanzin has at his disposal and all of his great talents will probably not be enough to keep you from going to the penitentiary," Woodruff said. "I hope that you appreciate that."
