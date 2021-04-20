A Bon Aqua man pleaded guilty to statutory rape in a Williamson County court on Monday following his arrest last year.
Garfield Eugene Young, 40, was incarcerated in the Williamson County Jail where he appeared virtually via webcam in front of Judge Michael Binkley. He was sentenced to two years in prison, which was suspended to two years of supervised probation following his admission to helping a teen runaway before having sex with her in 2019.
The plea was made as part of a plea deal with prosecutors which saw the original charge of aggravated statutory rape amended to statutory rape.
In addition to his probation sentence, Young was ordered to have no contact with the victim, who is now an adult, and he will also be placed on the state’s sex offender registry as well as pay a $200 fine and court costs.
Prosecutors laid out the facts that they would have presented to a jury had the case gone to trial, detailing that in May of 2019 Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in regards to a statutory rape that had occurred in Williamson County.
That investigation found that the 17-year-old female victim had run away from a foster home in Dickson County with the help of Young, who at the time was 38 years old.
Young was the boyfriend of a former foster parent of the victim, and admitted to driving the teen from Dickson to a mobile home in Franklin where they stayed for three days and engaged in sexual intercourse.
In addition to Young’s admission to law enforcement that he had transported the teen to Franklin, a rape kit performed on the victim showed traces of Young’s DNA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.