The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation will commemorate the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin with multiple events planned throughout the day, including a special battle tour of downtown Franklin and candlelight tours of the historic Hall, Saturday, Nov. 30.
“The tremendous loss of life during the battle is truly beyond all comprehension and cannot be understated,” said Rachael Finch, executive director of the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation. “By sharing the powerful stories of those who lived it, endured it and remembered it, we hope to honor the sacrifices of the men and women, black and white, at Franklin. Remembrance extends not just to those affected by the battle and the four years of hard war, but by the engagements, interactions and aftermath that followed.”
In honor of the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin, the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation will give a specialty battle tour at 11 a.m. The tour will focus on leadership, loyalties and logistics prior to and during the Battle of Franklin within the town of Franklin, including Fort Granger.
At 2 p.m. the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation will show the Nashville Public Television’s recent documentary, Desperate Days: The Last Hope of the Confederacy, at the Hall. Desperate Days descriptively portrays the realities of the Middle Tennessee Campaign of November and December 1864.
The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall will be open to the public for free candlelight tours from 5-8 p.m. Historians will depict the scene at the Hall during and after the battle and its use as a Federal, and later, as a Confederate field hospital. The last tour will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Those interested in the specialty battle tour must reserve and pre-purchase advanced tickets, as only 20 spots are available. Ticket are $20.
For additional information on the Nov. 30 events, or to purchase tickets for the specialty battle tour, contact Rachael Finch at rachael.finch@hfmhfoundation.org or info@hfmhfoundation.org.
