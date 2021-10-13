Supply chain issues have affected the opening date of the northwest extension of Mack Hatcher Parkway, causing it to change from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30.
According to Eutaw Construction and through a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the delay stems from a materials supply shortage of railing on the project’s multiuse path along the roadway. The railing must be completed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and/or cyclists on the path.
The company also struggled to find a subcontractor to complete specialty work to the bridge’s surface over the Harpeth River. However, the subcontractor has been acquired and the work will begin soon. Crews are continuing to complete the project as soon as possible while also working to ensure the safety of drivers and workers, according to the release.
The $45 million project includes a new two-lane roadway from Hillsboro Road to Highway 96 on the west side of Franklin with a 12-foot wide multiuse path and half-mile long bridge that spans the bend in the Harpeth River around Brownland Farm.
Work on the northwest expansion of State Route 397 — or Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Parkway — got underway in early 2019. The new roadway extends the existing four-lane, divided parkway approximately 3.1 miles, from south of Highway 96 to east of Hillsboro Road. Other access points are located at Del Rio Pike and Old Charlotte Pike.
A ribbon cutting with officials from TDOT and the city of Franklin was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, and a new date has not been determined.
