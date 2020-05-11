Franklin Tomorrow and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network have scheduled a series of training sessions to better equip the community in recognizing when individuals may be in crisis and possibly considering self-harm.
Known as QPR (question, persuade, refer) training, the online classes are part of the mental health initiative that was undertaken by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and a task force that was put together within the last year. QPR training is a free 90-minute training led by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, a statewide organization that works to eliminate the stigma of suicide.
Participants will learn about statistics regarding suicide in the state as well as how to identify warning signs and risk factors that may put the people in their life more at risk.
Dates for QPR training are May 13 or May 20, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Classes are filling up, according to Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate, so more sessions may also be scheduled.
“I like to equate it to CPR training,” Moore said at Monday’s FrankTalks, which explored the topic of mental health through several panelists. “Everybody should know CPR training, and there are lots of opportunity for people to learn it. The goal of our group is to make sure everyone in our community knows what QPR is.
“What we’d like to do with a grant that Franklin Tomorrow has obtained is to train a group of trainers and then go out into the community to various social groups, civic clubs, church groups, whoever would like to learn and teach the community about QPR. It’s a known, proven strategy. It works, and this is going to save lives in our community.”
Moore, who discussed his Find Hope Franklin initiative, was joined on the FrankTalks panel by Grace Eakin of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network; Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner, who presented recent statistics as well as how her department is dealing with response to calls for assistance; Amy Alexander of The Refuge Center for Counseling, who discussed access and need; and Cindy Siler of Mercy Community Healthcare.
“The idea behind QPR is the more people who are trained in QPR, the more people we can reach,” said Eakin, director of the Mid-Cumberland region of the TSPN. “Even the most isolated people in our communities will still have someone around them that will question their thoughts on suicide and persuade them stay alive and refer them to long-term help.
“We are going to instill in people attending these trainings a better knowledge of what suicide is and what it’s not, how to question someone. People don’t really want to say the word ‘suicide,’ so it’s even harder to question someone in your community, whether it be your mailman, your neighbor, your family member about suicide.
“So we want to make sure they’ve got QPR in their mind and…that they remember how to discuss suicide, the ways to ask a question, how not to ask that question, to be a resource for someone who’s struggling.”
