It was an evening of recognitions at the May meeting for the Franklin Special School District Board of Education earlier this week.
From honoring the district’s 2022 Classified Employees of the Year to a construction report that showed updates of expansion plans at FSSD schools, Monday’s hour-long meeting included a number of notable highlights.
What really filled the meeting room at Franklin Elementary School were all the proud parents who came to witness their children who received recognition as winners of Artist of the Month from September through May.
Not only did the nine students receive a certificate and a Sonic gift card for their talents, but they were also bestowed honors at the state level. Sen. Jack Johnson was on hand Monday to present each of the artists a special certificate on behalf of the Williamson County delegation in the Tennessee State Legislature, which also includes Reps. Sam Whitson, Brandon Ogles and Glen Casada.
Honored were Lydia McCutchan, a sixth-grader at Freedom Intermediate School, for May; Emma Adams, an eighth-grader at Poplar Grove Middle School (April); Bostic Marass, a second-grader at Franklin Elementary (March); Thomas Alibrandi, an eighth-grader at Freedom Middle School (February); Ena Sherwood, a third-grader at Poplar Grove Elementary School (January); Audrey Baer, a third-grader at Poplar Grove Elementary (December); Roslyn Romaniuk, a fourth-grader at Johnson Elementary School (November); June Sexton, a second-grader at Liberty Elementary School (October); and Zac McCain, first-grader at Moore Elementary School.
Certificates were also in order for those named as Classified Employees of the Year. Honored as top employee in that category was Franklin Elementary paraprofessional Camille Schluep. An FSSD parent herself, Schleup has been with the district since 2017, when she was hired as a special education paraprofessional at Franklin Elementary. Schluep stepped up this year and has taken a leadership role in the CDC class.
Other Classified Employees of the Year named were:
Sheila Albert, R.N. — Freedom Intermediate nurse
Amanda Brackeen — Johnson Elementary paraprofessional
John Cougan — Transportation
Krystal Etheridge — Liberty Elementary paraprofessional
Ali Foster — Poplar Grove Middle paraprofessional
Prisca Hill — Poplar Grove Elementary parent liaison
Bob Kraus — Maintenance/Landscaping
Faith Maxwell — Central Office/Annex Teaching and Learning secretary
Diane Price — Freedom Middle/Freedom Intermediate parent liaison and district translator
Rob Ratcliff — Moore Elementary custodian
FSSD construction projects will be recognized May 20 when the new Poplar Grove gymnasium and the district’s Performing Arts Center will have ribbon cuttings.
Both buildings are in the final stages of completion, and the construction team of Nabholz is working through its detailed checklist to ensure all elements of the building are functioning as intended, according to a construction report from David Esslinger, associate director of schools for Finance Administration.
All efforts are directed toward ensuring the spaces are ready for the May 20 grand opening, the report reads. The PAC AV system is the only area that will lag behind due to supply issues for some equipment, currently planned to arrive in June.
Another highly anticipated project is the ballpark complex that FSSD has been working on in partnership with the city of Franklin Parks and Recreation department. Work will continue through the summer, with completion expected sometime this fall.
Click here to view the whole meeting.
