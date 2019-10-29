More than 20 years ago several people in Franklin realized the need for a children’s health care clinic in the Hard Bargain and Natchez neighborhoods. In response to that need, Mercy Children’s Clinic opened its doors in November 1999.
Now known as Mercy Community Healthcare and serving children as well as adults of all ages, the health care center will celebrate 20 years of service on Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Philip Catholic Church at 113 Second Ave. S. in downtown Franklin. The evening will begin with a reception and auction at 5:30 followed by dinner, music and a short program.
Community members critical to Mercy’s mission will serve as honorary chairs. They include Julian Bibb III, Robert Blair, Valerie Caldwell-Buford, Jim Cross, Rev. R.L. "Denny" Denson (posthumously), Ralph Drury, Norman Hanes, Dr. Tim Henschel, Tom Miller, Rev. Scott Roley and Ed Underwood.
“This is the culminating event of a yearlong celebration,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare. “We’re excited to welcome back so many who were with Mercy at the beginning and others who have supported us throughout the last 20 years.”
Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased atMercyTN.org/AnniversaryDinner.
The online auction will feature more than 50 items including accommodations at an ocean-front beach house near Rosemary Beach, Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans tickets, breakfast with Mayors Rogers Anderson and Ken Moore, and much more. A link to the online auction may be found on the event website (MercyTN.org/AnniversaryDinner) as well.
Proceeds from this event and the online auction will support Mercy’s Behavioral Health Services and suicide prevention efforts.
For more information, contact Kristi Sylvester by email at KristiS@MercyTN.orgor call 615-790-0567 ext. 235.
Mercy has locations in Franklin and Lewisburg. As a nonprofit community health provider, Mercy depends on the support of private donations to operate. For more information or to get involved, visit www.MercyTN.org.
