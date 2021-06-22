Following a forced hiatus during the pandemic, the 22nd annual Mercy Franklin Classic is set to return on Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021.
The Franklin Classic is an annual fitness fundraiser to benefit Franklin’s faith-based community health center, Mercy Community Healthcare, its 22nd run having been postponed last year due to COVID-19. During the pandemic, Mercy operated as a state-designated vaccine locale even in early phases when vaccine supply was notably limited. Mercy announced Monday three early commitments to sponsor the event from Parkes Companies, PathGroup and St. Philip Catholic Church.
“Last year was a challenging year for us all as we were unable to host this Williamson County Labor Day tradition,” Mercy CEO Cindy Siler said. “The Franklin Classic brings together local businesses, volunteers, runners, walkers, the young and the old in our community to invest in the health of our community. We are elated to return to downtown Franklin for a celebration of the resilience of our community an don the people who helped us through it all.”
Participants have their choice of running in the 5K, 10K or 15K as adults or running with their children in the 1K Kids Fun Run. Other supporters are expected to line the downtown streets to cheer on participants as they have in years past with copious opportunities to buy food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy the live performance of School of Rock.
All races begin and end their circular routes at Public Square. The day starts with the 10K at 7 a.m. followed by the addition of the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and the Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Registration is now available at FranklinClassic.org.
Mercy Community Healthcare serves almost 10,000 Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky patients annually, providing multifaceted care on a sliding income-based scale.
