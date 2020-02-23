The Classical Academy (TCA), a Christian-based K-12 school located near downtown Franklin, announced Saturday it is expanding its enrollment through the merging with The Pasture Preschool, formerly of Franklin.
With this merger, TCA is launching a new pre-school program that blends a classical, Christian approach with age-appropriate and experientially engaging educational methods.
The program is anchored by a belief that young children should be given many sensorial opportunities to come into direct contact with the world that God has created, according to a press release sent by TCA.
“Because work, internally and externally, is really ‘play’ for the youngest among us, we realize that practical life skills become the avenue by which the young child makes order and sense of his world,” said Paige Holloway, The Pasture Preschool founder.
“We endeavor to impart to each child, as he tries to make sense of his world, the knowledge of Jesus Christ as his savior; a developmentally sound program that meets the child right where he is in his spiritual, emotional, physical, and developmental world; and an educational program that prepares the young child for a later entry into any kindergarten class."
According to the release, the intensive training in Christian Montessori methods, Catechesis of The Good Shepherd ministries, and the traditional phonics-driven reading and value-focused mathematics of The Pasture Preschool complements TCA’s classical, Christian model, yielding a unique and desirable product to families who want just as much emphasis on child development as they do on academic readiness.
“We look forward to adopting these methods of balancing child-centered and teacher-driven activities, said Eric Van Gorden, TCA headmaster. “Incorporating a more kinesthetic focus will allow our children to grow in a way which is more in line with how we believe God intended.
“This new program will reflect a more natural combination of tactile and cognitive development in younger students, and there’s currently nothing quite like it in our community.”
TCA will have an open house Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Parents will have the opportunity to learn more about the preschool program, tour the facility and meet teachers. Families are encouraged to RSVP by calling 615-790-8556. Applications are now available for the 2020-21 school year. The program serves children ages 3 to 5 years of age and offers both part-time and full-time options.
To learn more about TCA’s new preschool program, visit www.tcafranklin.org or contact info@tcafranklin.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.