The Franklin Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Merridee’s Breadbasket Bakery and Restaurant on Sunday evening.
According to an FFD news release, crews responded to the popular restaurant on Fourth Avenue at 5:23 p.m., after adjoining businesses called to report smoke and a smell of something burning coming from the restaurant, which is closed on Sundays.
Firefighters found a fire on one of the restaurant's griddles, which had been left on. Within 10 minutes the fire was extinguished and the building was deemed safe.
Crews extinguished the fire by manually turning on a fire suppression unit that had been installed i 2019, and by using a fire extinguisher.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said in the news release that the fire contained to the griddle and ventilation hood and was too small to automatically activate the fire suppression system.
The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, and closed the restaurant on Monday, but it is expected to reopen on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.
