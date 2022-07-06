Michael Mosley, the man convicted of the 2019 murders of Battle Ground Academy graduates Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, has been sentenced to life in prison.
In total, Mosley was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus a concurrent 40-year sentence to serve at 85% and a concurrent one year sentence.
In Tennessee, a life sentence is defined as 51 years, which means that Mosley will never be released from prison.
As previously reported in March, Mosley was convicted of two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of assault following a nearly week-long trial.
The stabbing happened during a fight outside of a Midtown bar in December 2019 which also resulted in another BGA graduate, AJ Bethurum, being stabbed in the eye and becoming partially blind.
Mosley is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for a different assault case. Last week, he appeared for a sentencing hearing, which included several victim-impact statements and statements by Mosley apologizing for his actions. Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton decided on issuing a written sentence at a later date, which was filed with the court on Wednesday.
"Considering Mr. Mosley's extensive criminal history, which includes convictions for aggravated assault and robbery, and circumstances surrounding the death and injuries to the victims," Dalton wrote in the sentencing order, "the Court finds that consecutive sentencing in the instant case reasonably relates to the severity of the offenses and necessary to protect the public from further criminal conduct by Mr. Mosley."
