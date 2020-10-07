Mike Wolfe, of Antique Archeology and star of "American Pickers," has a new project called Nashville's Big Back Yard, that will highlight 12 small towns between Nashville, Tenn., and The Shoals in northwest Alabama, including a stop in Leiper's Fork, to promote regional growth and rural living.
The virtual showroom will highlight towns and communities that the website said "represent a new lifestyle opportunity that will reshape the way America lives, works, and socializes."
The news release details how the project aims to connect communities with populations under 5,000 across a 100-mile stretch of the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway promoting rural living, remote work, and an affordable lifestyle.
“This global pandemic is making folks rethink how and where they want to live and work,” Wolfe, a Williamson County resident, said in the news release. “I know first-hand how much rural communities have to offer. Now is the perfect time to think about getting out of the cities, and back to small town Main Streets and open spaces. I’m honored to help shine a light on the communities in Nashville’s Big Back Yard.”
To help roll out Nashville’s Big Back Yard, Wolfe produced a series of social media messages and videos on location throughout the NBBY region.
The rural Middle Tennessee communities highlighted include Leiper’s Fork, Centerville, Clifton, Collinwood, Hampshire, Hohenwald, Linden, Loretto, Mount Pleasant, Santa Fe, Summertown and Waynesboro — as well as The Shoals area of Northwest Alabama.
“We appreciate Mike’s support of our movement to engage people who may be looking for a change of pace and a different quality of life,” Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner said in the news release. “We’ve always considered ourselves to be a vital back-yard support system for cities like Nashville, and we think now is the right time to promote a regional approach to living and working.”
The news release cites a Harris Poll online survey that found nearly 40% of U.S. adults living in urban areas said they would consider moving “out of populated areas and toward rural areas.” The top draws: More wide-open spaces and a more affordable lifestyle.
The news release also cites the National Association of Realtors where they said that median home prices in Nashville’s Big Back Yard averaged less than $170,000 — nearly 30% below the national median home price of $241,300.
“We are pleased that The Shoals area is one of the major anchors for this movement. The Shoals area is uniquely positioned for growth as people move from densely populated cities in search of a better quality of life," Executive Director of the Shoals Economic Development Authority Kevin Jackson said. "This movement will draw national attention to our area and will drive more visitors, including investors, here to explore what we have to offer.”
The news release also cited the Pew Charitable Trusts which listed Tennessee one of nine states implementing “promising practices” to speed the deployment of high-speed internet service into rural areas, which could aid in remote-work accessibility.
“For decades, our communities have been hit hard by loss of jobs and globalization,” Wayne County Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Director Rena Purdy said. “Now, during this unprecedented public-health crisis, we have an opportunity to boost our rural economies and showcase our quality of life to Tennesseans and Americans who may be looking for a change of pace.”
According to the news release, NBBY came about as a result of conversations during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which was spearheaded by Leiper’s Fork philanthropist Aubrey Preston and led by community leaders throughout the region long known as a destination for musicians, artists, and other creative talent.
“While COVID has dealt a devastating blow to our nation’s public health and economy, it also has led many people and communities to think about who we are and what we do. The land is calling people back, and Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama have plenty of beautiful open space," Preston, known for the Americana Music Triangle, said. “We’re just saying, come and check us out. Come and play in our big back yard. Come and experience a simpler life.”
For more information, visit nashvillesbigbackyard.org.
