Jerry and Pam Falk believe they have found the best of both worlds in Franklin.
For one, they found a more favorable winter climate than what they left behind in their previous home in St. Paul, Minnesota.
And once they got here in September last year, they began searching for an opportunity in the business world and eventually became franchise owners of Mainstream Boutique in Berry Farms. The women's apparel and accessories store opened Jan. 20 at 6041 Rural Plains Circle.
“We decided that since we were becoming part of the community that we would open a small business here in the Berry Farms development,” Jerry Falk said. “There’s a lot of competition obviously, but we think we have a fairly decent location in Berry Farms.”
Mainstream Boutique is headquartered in the city where the Falks had previously lived, and there are some 80 franchises located in 23 states. The one the Falks opened in Franklin is just the second in Tennessee, the other being located in Hendersonville.
The Falks had reached a point in their lives in which they were ready to move on from their careers, but not quite prepared for retirement. They were also looking to get away from the frigid winters they had endured for so long in Minnesota. Nashville looked attractive, and as they were exploring the area, someone suggested they take a drive through Franklin.
“Well, we did, and of course, we loved it,” Falk said. “We decided this was probably the place to be, and the next question was, well, what are we going to do when we get there?”
Pam had been a loyal customer for years to the Mainstream Boutique in St. Paul, so the thought of owning and operating one was quite appealing, according to Jerry.
“She was a shopper first, and she decided that would be a great thing to do,” he said. “It’s something she always wanted to do, and here we are. I’m happy to support her, in the front of the store, in the back office, whatever she needs me to do."
“We love it here,” Falk continued. “The people are amazing. It has a real Midwest feel in terms of how friendly and outgoing people are. It’s got that feel without the 20-below weather. That’s what brought us here.”
Mainstream Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
