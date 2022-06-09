A missing Franklin man was found dead after drowning in Percy Priest Lake over the Memorial Day weekend.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, the body of 38-year-old Mauro Orduna, of Franklin, was recovered from the lake on Thursday after it was discovered by boaters.
Police did not say what day that Orduna was believed to have died, only saying that he was last seen by friends as he jumped from a cliff into the lake where he never surfaced during the holiday weekend which saw packed beaches and waterways.
"Orduna had been swimming and reportedly consuming alcohol when he jumped approximately 40-50 feet off a large cliff," the MNPD news release reads.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two other fatalities happened on Tennessee waterways during the holiday weekend, including a boating crash on Sullivan County's South Holston Lake which killed a woman and seriously injured a man, and another incident in Hamilton County's Watts Bar Lake where a woman left a boat and drowned.
TWRA reports that 12 boating-related fatalities have occurred so far this year as well as two other incidents that resulted in serious injuries to citizens.
Over the holiday weekend, TWRA made 25 boating under the influence arrests.
