A Mississippi woman has been charged with an August carjacking following her arrest last week, and police are continuing to investigate the incident that included another unknown suspect.
Larecak Lashia Coleman, a 26-year-old from Nettleton, Miss., was arrested last Thursday by the Franklin Police Department and booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $35,000 bond for the single carjacking charge.
She appeared in a Williamson County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday, Dec. 14.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a woman named Shalonda Bills rented a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in Franklin on Aug. 3 using a card registered to Coleman, and on Aug. 23, Bills and Coleman traveled together to take photos of the car.
Police said that Coleman and Bills then traveled to the Mallory Lane Waffle House where Coleman arrived with an unidentified male in her vehicle, while Bills was in the Corvette.
Police said that the male then "displayed multiple firearms" and took the Corvette, valued at approximately $100,000 from Bills, with Coleman allegedly telling Bills, "this is what we do," as she fled the scene in her vehicle.
FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Charlie Warner called the style of carjacking "unique" in an email and said that "detectives continue to work this case with the intent of charging anyone else involved."
