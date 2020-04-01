A Battle Ground Academy graduate has ascended to a top coaching job in D-II basketball.
Will Martin, a 2007 graduate of BGA, has taken the reins of the Missouri Western State men's basketball program, per a release from the school.
Martin had been an assistant under Sundance Wicks, who has taken an assistant role at Wyoming.
"I am so humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this program," Martin said in a release from the school. "My confidence does not come from me, but from this team and what we have accomplished together. I am fully aware that I would not be sitting in this position if not for the sacrifice of our players and the entire Griff community for the collective success of this team.
"I want to thank every mentor, coach and player that has been a part of my journey. I am blessed to have learned from the absolute best. Who I am and what I bring to Griff Nation is a credit to everyone who has invested in me along the way. With faith, love, ownership and work, I am excited to flow into this new era of Griffon basketball."
Martin has held many roles in basketball since graduating high school. He was the head manager on the University of Kentucky's 2012 National Championship team.
At Missouri Western St., he coaches Reese Glover, the former Franklin star who led the team to the state tournament in March 2019. Fellow BGA grad and Lipscomb standout Nathan Moran was a graduate assistant this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.