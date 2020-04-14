A single vehicle crash on Monday evening injured a 43-year-old Lewisburg man and closed the I-65 South exit ramp of Goose Creek Bypass/Peytonsville Road for several hours.
The Franklin Police Department announced the closure at 4:48 p.m. on Monday after a vehicle crashed into and severed the support column to an overhead sign.
According to the preliminary crash report, the unidentified driver was southbound on I-65 when he drifted from the number 4 lane of the interstate before leaving the roadway and then striking the road sign and closing the ramp for several hours.
It is unknown at this time why the driver crossed the lanes and crashed, who was listed as hiving a “suspected minor injury.”
It's unknown if any charges will be filed.
