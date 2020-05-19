The Franklin Fire Department is investigating a fire and explosion at a Roberts Street home on Monday night.
According to a news release, FFD crews responded to the single-story home at approximately 9:11 p.m. where they found the home with heavy flames coming from the windows.
A man living at the home discovered the fire in the living room which is located at the front of the house and was able to crawl out of a side door.
The man's adult son was in a bedroom with the door closed and when he opened the door he was met by heavy smoke and closed the door and escaped though a window, actions that Fire Marshal Andy King said saved both of the men's lives.
Shortly after crews arrived a propane tank that was stored on the home's covered back porch exploded and the home was fully engulfed in flames, with heat so intense that windows broke in an adjacent home.
FFD estimated the damage to the home at $200,000, and the occupants have been connected with the American Red Cross for aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.